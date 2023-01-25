'We must continue to act with all our might against Iran's nuclear program'

Israel's foreign minister spoke on Tuesday with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský. During the phone call, Eli Cohen pledged to work to strengthen ties between the two countries in a variety of areas including climate and cybersecurity.

Welcoming the support of the Czech Republic in international bodies, the Israeli minister also thanked Prague for the opening of its diplomatic representation in Jerusalem, saying he hoped that the country's embassy would soon be transferred to the Israeli capital.

The head of diplomacy of the Jewish state finally called on the Czech Republic to form a common front against the Iranian threat.

"We must continue to act with all our might against Iran's nuclear program," he insisted. The two ministers agreed that international sanctions against Tehran must continue to be respected, and that the Czech Republic, as chairman of the IAEA Board of Governors, had an important role to play in maintaining this pressure. In conclusion, Eli Cohen stressed the need to place the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organizations of the European Union.

Both parties have expressed the wish to promote an intergovernmental meeting during the year.