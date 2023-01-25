Israel’s Herzog meets with King Philippe, visits Jewish school in Belgium

Later in the day, Herzog is scheduled to meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday met with Philippe, King of the Belgians, in Brussels during his official visit to the European Union.

The president landed in Belgium’s capital on Wednesday morning ahead of a series of meetings with European partners and NATO officials. Herzog was received at the Royal Palace of Brussels by King Philippe.

The Israeli president thanked him for the "warm attitude that the kingdom attributes to its Jewish communities.” Herzog also noted that the two countries should “deepen the friendship” and “work together to promote the common vision and values.”

He then headed to the Ganenou Jewish school in Brussels. The president was welcomed by the staff and children, who waived Israeli flags.

i24NEWS Israel's President Isaac Herzog visits Ganenou Jewish school in Brussels, Belgium, January 25, 2023.

Later in the day, Herzog is scheduled to meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Prior to his departure, the president told journalists that he intends to raise the issue of the Iranian threat and Israeli captives held by Hamas in his meetings with European officials. He will also visit the Great Synagogue of Brussels and meet with members of the Jewish community in Brussels and Antwerp.

On Thursday, Herzog will address the European Union Parliament and Holocaust survivors to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. He will also meet with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, and with the forum of ambassadors of the countries to the alliance to brief them on the security and political situation in Israel.