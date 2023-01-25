Israel's Herzog meets with the European Commission President

'It is an honor to see you after you visited us in Israel; it was a wonderful visit, which is remembered by all because you are a true friend,' says Herzog

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Commission building in Brussels.

During the meeting, the two discussed Israel-EU relations, which find expression in extensive and comprehensive collaborations in trade, agriculture, tourism, and aviation, as well as R&D and culture. Additionally, they discussed ways to deepen cooperation in additional fields, such as energy, food security, climate, and more.

Haim Zach (GPO) Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) meets with President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen at the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, January 25, 2023.

“Thank you, Madame President; it’s an honor again to see you here. And it is an honor to see you after you visited us in Israel; it was a wonderful visit, which is remembered by all because you are a true friend," Herzog said at the onset of the meeting. "I also want to thank you wholeheartedly for pursuing the memory of the Holocaust, the Shoah. Tomorrow I will be speaking at the European Parliament, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.”

Herzog also addressed Iran during his speech, stating that: "Iran is fighting Ukrainian citizens by supplying drones and lethal weapons, endangering the world by rushing toward nuclear capabilities, killing and torturing its own citizens, and we believe it is about time that Europe takes a very firm stance on Iran as it is a challenge not only to Israel, the region, the Middle East but also to Europe and the world."

Before thanking von der Leyen, Herzog mentioned the Abraham Accords, saying they had made a "huge change." He added: "It is a sea change in world affairs, perhaps the only positive development in world affairs in recent times. We are moving forward, we are looking for more partners in the Abraham Accords, and they are bringing new spirit in the region.”