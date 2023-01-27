Analysis: Seven thoughts after a trip to Brussels

From Israel's proposed judicial reform to Iranian drones in Ukraine - what does Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Europe mean?

1

They motioned us to the president’s plane, and my fingers raced to tweet. Israeli President Isaac Herzog had just made the traditional pre-takeoff statement on a dark and chilly January Tel Aviv morning. It was about to get much chillier: We were about to head to Brussels for Herzog’s two-day visit.

My fingers raced to tweet the summary of what Herzog said - and what was left unsaid. Mainly, the “elephant on the tarmac”: the swirling debate in Israel about the new government’s proposed judicial overhaul. Herzog had decided to push other elements of the visit. But, I think for all of us, the judicial overhaul hovered above, with this visit a test of how much damage the proposals were causing to Israel’s foreign ties.

The answer now, writing on the plane ride home? No crisis yet. No red card, and no yellow card - but a referee starting to finger his pocket to double-check the yellow card is there. As Herzog told us, “here and there,” he heard questions about the judicial overhaul. In public statements, only European Parliament President Roberta Metsola mentioned it, gingerly tying it to the need for momentum in common values between Israel and Europe.

Haim Tzach Israel's President Isaac Herzog before his departure to Brussels, Belgium, ahead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 25, 2023.

Europe is showing patience. And, maybe, deference, especially with Herzog visiting for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This is not the time, or at least not yet.

It still strikes a visiting Israeli as surprising - a kind of dissonance between the decibels in Israel and the softer tones on the issue in Brussels.

But lest Israelis be complacent. The issue still surfaces “here and there.” The reference to common values is ever-present in nearly every statement by a European official in any setting, with the judicial overhaul a potential threat to that sense of common cause. That yellow card is there in the pocket.

2

Also, on the judicial overhaul: Herzog continues to double down on his strategy of calling for calm from both sides and guarding - at all costs - his place above the fray.

Here he is the bridge not only between Israel and the nations and Israel and the diaspora but also between right and left in Israel. It is, of course, a purpose of the president's office. It is also part and parcel of Herzog’s sense of self and sense of mission.

In that mission, Herzog calls for calm, asks that tempers be lowered, and strategically stays in touch with key players. But does not offer concrete bridging proposals to get to an agreed resolution. He wants not to get his hands dirty, not to dive into the process.

The question is whether that strategy, at any point, runs its course. For Herzog, a best-case scenario: A lowering of tempers - or a realization on the part of the coalition that its plan is not realistic - that leads the sides themselves to seek out each other and talk. But if, at some point, more active mediation would actually help, would Herzog take up the mantle? Is there a point at which the reward of bringing about a solution is worth the risk of jumping into the fray?

3

There is warmth for Israel in Europe. Not all of Europe, not from all Europeans. But from enough - and enough in high places - to form a critical mass and challenge Israeli assumptions about the continent. Listen to the statements during this visit from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the impressive President Metsola from the parliament, with their striking, genuine sense of warmth toward Israel. If you think the European Union is one big bunch of condescending know-it-alls on Israel, watch with an open mind.

Haim Tsach/GPO Israeli President Isaac Herzog and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at the European Parliament, January 26, 2023

We Israelis risk hurting ourselves and our own interests by indulging in our stereotypes about Europe and the EU. “The whole world [of Europe] is not against us!” There are friends and friendships that need to be built and maintained. People in high places who want to see Israel succeed. In the end, Israel can rely on a single country’s veto in the European Council as a backstop. But that last resort must not become a working Plan A. Diplomacy and outreach to Israel’s friends in Europe - and with persuadables - is key.

4

Where were the MEPs? The members of the European Parliament, the direct audience for Herzog’s big speech on Wednesday, were largely absent from the plenum, with seats around one-third full. The president of the Jewish state travels to Brussels to speak to the European Parliament on Holocaust Remembrance Day. And they can’t be bothered to show up.

This seems not, in the main, any kind of boycott directed at Israel. This is, I am told, standard practice for the parliament, and attendance was even higher than average.

What does this say about the institution? A parallel event would have packed the house at the Israeli Knesset. What explains the difference? What message should a visiting journalist - or European taxpayer - take? How does this market an institution already with a reputation for being remote?

Owen Alterman / i24NEWS The European Parliament ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's speech, January 26, 2023.

5

It continues to be tricky: How should Israeli leaders speak to Iran’s involvement in Ukraine? On the one hand, the talking point is too tempting to be left alone. (“Look! Their drones are now killing Europeans, too!”) On the other hand, the risk of backlash: drawing focus, ironically, away from Iran and toward Ukraine. If the evil Iranian drones are killing Ukrainian children, then why won’t Israel do more to help those Ukrainian children? Israeli leaders risk bringing attention to the asymmetry.

The dilemma is, of course, from the perspective of sheer naked realpolitik, a good problem for Israel. With the risk of a kind of inevitable schadenfreude.

The feeling on the ground in Europe confirms the feeling from afar. Iran’s involvement in Ukraine is a foreign policy gift to Israel. The Iranian regime destroyed its own bridges to Europe and discredited its own lobby. It turned its own diaspora into hardened, credible opponents. The secret is, of course, from a strict geopolitical perspective, ignoring the horrible human suffering, that Iran’s involvement in Ukraine is good for Israel.

And so, in a sudden turn, after years of driving tension between Europe and Israel, the Iran issue at this moment in time is supplying another cause for a common purpose. Which, in a twist of irony, risks opening the sore on Israel’s policy toward the war in Ukraine.

6

This brings us to Israel and NATO. Outwardly, NATO is not putting undue public pressure on Israel on the Ukraine issue. But, as is said, if Israel wants to be a partner with NATO, Israel needs to listen to what NATO says.

Israel currently has a framework partnership agreement with NATO that admits Israel into joint NATO projects with partner countries. Israel is an above-average participant in NATO partner work.

That agreement expires in March. Will NATO use the renewal of the partnership agreement as leverage to get concessions from Israel on Israel’s ties with Russia?

John THYS / AFP NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) shakes hands with Israeli President Isaac Herzog prior to their meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on January 26, 2023.

7

At the Jewish school Herzog visited Wednesday, the principal hinted at the constant arguments between fully religiously observant families and those who see themselves as “traditional” but not fully observant. Those arguments fall to the side, he suggested, when attention turns to Israel and Zionism, the principal said, that brings the community together.

How different are Europe and America? In an age when Israel is dividing Jewish communities across the United States, here in Brussels (with its 20,000 Jews), Israel is seen as a source of unity. One sensed both at the school and at a later event at Brussels’s great synagogue, a community that feels it needs Israel. Maybe a more assimilated and comfortable American Jewry can distance itself from Israel while, in Belgium, the sociological picture is different.

At the end of the synagogue event, the crowd shuffled and whispered during the Belgian national anthem. When the Israeli anthem “Hatikva” played, feet planted and stood at attention.

Maybe a window into latent disquiet in Belgium. But also a symbol of the inspiration and promise of the State of Israel. Which even beyond the Jewish community, on the eve of its 75th anniversary, can count as an underestimated legitimacy in Europe. And the evocative visit of its head of state to the capital of Europe to speak to Holocaust memory.