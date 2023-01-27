American CIA chief William Burns visits Israel, West Bank - report

The visit was planned, according to the report, and part of a larger diplomatic effort from the U.S.

Director of the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, was reportedly visiting Israel and the West Bank this week, his arrival coinciding with a major flare-up in violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The visit was planned, according to the report, and part of a larger diplomatic effort from the United States. If confirmed, it also came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the region early next week.

Burns arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to a report from the Israeli Walla news site, citing two U.S. sources. This was the same day that violence in the West Bank's Jenin left ten Palestinians dead.

Following the violence in Jenin, Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip fired several rockets toward Israeli border communities. As a result, Israel carried out defensive attacks in the Strip. No casualties were reported on either side.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also announced in the wake of the clashes that it was halting security ties with Israel - ties that the Israeli military has said are necessary to prevent terrorism in the West Bank.

“A number of us have been working the phones since early this morning to get an understanding of what’s developing and to urge de-escalation and coordination between Israeli and Palestinian security forces,” U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said in a phone briefing with reporters.