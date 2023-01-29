Analysis: World reactions to terror attacks show the test of Israeli diplomacy

At the moment, Israel can be relatively pleased with the international reaction to Friday night's attack. But what comes next?

World reaction to Israel and the West Bank events often follows a pattern. Just after a terror attack, sympathy with Israelis. But once Israel responds, there is less sympathy. There’s one change Israelis will like: More sympathy from governments around the Middle East.

About 24 hours after his visit to the scene of Friday's terrorist attack in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before the meeting of Israel's security cabinet where he had this to say: "I thank my friend, U.S. President Joe Biden, who spoke with me and expressed shock and condolences for this horrible act of murder. I also thank many other leaders, including from Arab states, for standing beside Israel at this hour."

At the moment, Israel can be relatively pleased with the international reaction to Friday night's attack. And, as Netanyahu said, the response from the Middle East stands out.

Such as from the UAE, which "strongly condemned the terrorist attack." Or Turkey, who says they “condemn the terrorist attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem." Even from Saudi Arabia, some condemnation of "all targeting of civilians."

Although across the Middle East, statements did connect the terror attack with concern about a general Israeli-Palestinian escalation, generally language Israelis have often frowned on, as they see it as diminishing empathy with the victims.

"Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those killed and injured in this heinous act of violence,” said Vedant Patel, U.S. Deputy State Department Spokesperson. “We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad."

Often, reactions from the United States, Europe, and elsewhere were free from caveats. Here, too, is a tweet from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday.

But the real test for Israel in the international arena still lies ahead. Sympathy right after a terror attack is welcome but easy, but the stricter haul for Israel is to get sympathy even after its responses to terror attacks.

When these images are from days or weeks earlier, and the complexity of the fight against terror, yet again, is on the screen.