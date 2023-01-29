Lavrov flattened difference between military raid, terror massacre, Israeli sources say

Lavrov spoke with Israeli, Russian counterparts after Jerusalem terrorist attack

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has appeared to draw an equivalence between an Israeli military raid in the West Bank and a terrorist massacre in Jerusalem, in calls with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts following the recent escalation in the conflict.

Lavrov "called on the Israeli and Palestinian partners to show maximum responsibility and refrain from any actions that could provoke further degradation of the situation" in phone calls with Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side stressed that Moscow is concerned over the new spiral of violence in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which is fraught with the resumption of a full-scale armed confrontation leading to further casualties and damages," the ministry said.

Sources in Israel's foreign ministry said the language from Russia's top diplomat failed to reflect the difference between a raid in the West Bank of Jenin that targeted terrorists from Islamic Jihad, and a terrorist attack targeting civilians outside a synagogue.

Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of the Palestinian terrorist on Sunday.