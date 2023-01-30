Macron condemns 'despicable attack,' urges restraint in call with Netanyahu

Macron reiterated 'unwavering' support for Israelis' security, and 'readiness to contribute to the resumption of dialogue'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the recent wave of violence on Sunday in a telephone call with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, according to Macron’s office.

The French leader offered his condolences to Israelis after a “despicable attack” that targeted a synagogue in Jerusalem last Friday. He reaffirmed France’s “unwavering” support for Israel’s security.

Seven people were killed and five others wounded in a string of terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend, beginning with the massacre at the synagogue.

Israel has beefed up security in Jerusalem and the West Bank in response to the wave of violence. Friday’s attack has been condemned internationally, including in Arab countries that do not have relations with Israel.

Rioters clashed with Israeli forces in flashpoint areas of Jerusalem, with dozens arrested,

Macron stressed to Netanyahu the importance of avoiding actions that will “fuel the cycle of violence,” expressing “readiness to contribute to the resumption of dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

The pair also discussed Iran and its assistance to Russia, which Macron said further isolates the Islamic Republic.

France and Germany, according to a report in the Financial Times Sunday, are pushing for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps to be designated as a terrorist organization in the European Union, despite being a signatory to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.