'Progress' made on Israel entry into U.S Visa Waiver Program, says ambassador

The window for Israel to enter the program will only last until September of this year, according to the ambassador

Israel has made significant progress in entering the United States's Visa Waiver Program, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Monday.

The Jewish state has met the 3 percent visa rejection rate needed, but has not yet entered the program, according to Nides. This is the first step for entry into the program, which would allow Israelis to travel to the U.S. without the need for the extensive visa application. Nides emphasized however, that it is "just" the first step, and there are more requirements for Israel to meet.

"The Knesset needs to act," Nides said. "There are laws that need to pass to get Israel eligible. The whole Israeli government will have to move quickly on many technical requirements."

The window for Israel to enter the program will only last until September of this year, according to the ambassador. After which, it will close, and Israel will not be eligible.

"Third requirement is reciprocity," Nides continued. "Freedom of travel is the fundamental basis of the Visa Waiver Program." He noted that this means that Palestinian-Americans can travel directly from the United States to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, and then travel throughout Israel and the West Bank.

"It's good for Israelis. It's good for all Americans. Let's get this done," he concluded.