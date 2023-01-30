Blinken in Israel to urge end to ‘rising tide of violence’ with Palestinians

'It’s the responsibility of everyone to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them,' says U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Monday to urge a de-escalation in deadly violence that continues to fester in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel is reeling from a terror attack last week that killed seven civilians outside an ultra-Orthodox synagogue in east Jerusalem, a day after an Israeli raid in the West Bank claimed the lives of 10 Palestinian terrorists.

Blinken arrived in Israel on the second leg of his Middle East tour, after meeting Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the north African country’s foreign minister in Cairo.

The agenda of Blinken's visit to Israel was previously meant to focus on its new right-wing government, which has brewed concerns among the Jewish state, the region, and the international community – overshadowed by tensions with Iran as well as by the rising escalation between Israelis and Palestinians.

On arrival in Tel Aviv, Washington’s top diplomat condemned those who celebrated the east Jerusalem violence and “any other acts of terrorism that take innocent lives.”

Celebrations were seen across multiple Palestinian towns after the Friday attack, while extremist groups in Gaza called it a "heroic" act.

“It’s the responsibility of everyone to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them,” he said. “That is the only way to halt the rising tide of violence that has taken too many lives – too many Israelis, too many Palestinians.”

Since the beginning of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 35 Palestinians – including attackers and civilians. Over the same period, six Israeli civilians, including a child, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed – all shot dead in the Friday attack.

The United States has historically taken a lead in Middle East diplomacy.

Blinken was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before traveling to Ramallah in the West Bank for talks with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas. It also comes shortly after CIA director William Burns and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with officials in Israel – begging the question of what Washington is aiming to do in the region and how much of it is being overshadowed by unfolding events in the region.