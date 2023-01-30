Israel’s Netanyahu to meet with French PM Macron in Paris

The announcement of Netanyahu's visit, scheduled to last two days, came amid a recent, worrying spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Paris on Thursday, his first visit to France since returning to power, his office announced on Monday.

Netanyahu – who served as prime minister from 2009 to 2021 and returned to power last month – “will make an official visit to France where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron,” his office said in a statement.

The announcement of his visit, scheduled to last two days, came amid a recent, worrying spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Macron on Sunday urged Israelis and Palestinians to "avoid measures that could fuel the spiral of violence,” as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Jerusalem on Monday to discuss steps for de-escalation.

In a phone call, Macron and Netanyahu discussed the recent wave of violence, during which the French leader offered his condolences after a Friday terror attack in east Jerusalem left seven Israeli civilians massacred.

Macron stressed to Netanyahu the importance of avoiding actions that will “fuel the cycle of violence,” expressing “readiness to contribute to the resumption of dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

Last summer, Macron told then-Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid in Paris that there was "no alternative to a resumption of political dialogue between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” and expressed his willingness to contribute to the resumption of the peace process, even "to mobilize the international community in its favor."