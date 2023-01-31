Arriving amid the bloodiest violence in years, US secretary of state focused censure on a Palestinian terrorist massacre outside a synagogue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, the second and final day of the top US diplomat's trip to Israel. The discussion centered on security cooperation and threats including Iran and Palestinian terrorism.

"Your visit comes at a critical time, and it sends a clear message to our adversaries as well as our partners in the region: the U.S. and Israel are united in the need to face Iran and anyone who threatens peace and stability," Gallant said during the meeting. "We speak in one voice when we say that Iran must not gain a nuclear weapon and that we will not tolerate Iranian aggression.”

“The defense cooperation between our countries has reached a new peak over the past month," Gallant added. "Our bond and cooperation are critical to preserving the interests of both nations and to ensuring security and stability in the region. The next step is to work together to strengthen the regional architecture and broaden our cooperation with existing and potential partners in facing common challenges.”

Arriving amid the bloodiest violence in years, Blinken focused censure on a Palestinian terrorist massacre outside a synagogue, the worst act of Palestinian terrorism in years, that put Israel on high alert.

Blinken said that he discussed with Israeli leadership, including Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and President Isaac Herzog, "the security situation in the West Bank the ongoing cycle of violence that has claimed the innocent lives. We are calling all parties to take urgent steps to deescalate tensions establish conditions for the security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians deserve."

"As I discussed with both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and will do the same with President Abbas, the United States stand ready to support the parties in this vital effort. Another priority in our conversation and throughout my trip, will be advancing immigration cooperation throughout the region.”

Blinken was also due to see Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later on Tuesday.