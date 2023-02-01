Israel and Chad announced in January 2019 the restoration of their diplomatic relations

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno landed in Israel ahead of expected talks with senior Israeli officials, media said Wednesday.

Israel and Chad announced in January 2019 the restoration of their diplomatic relations, severed in 1972 under pressure from the late Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi. In May 2022, Israel's non-resident ambassador to numerous African countries, Ben Bourgel, presented his credentials to Deby in a bid "to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest such as climate change, agriculture, water management, and health."

Bourgel also serves as Israel's envoy to Senegal, The Gambia, Cabo Verde, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

Deby assumed office in April 2021, the same day that his father, the late Chadian president Idriss Déby, was assassinated by militants in northern Chad.