Russia warns Israel against supplying any arms to Ukraine

Israel has refrained from sending military aid to Ukraine despite persistent calls to do so

Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was considering military aid for Kyiv and was willing to mediate in the conflict.

"We say that all countries that supply weapons (to Ukraine) should understand that we will consider these (weapons) to be legitimate targets for Russia's armed forces," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.