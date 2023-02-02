Netanyahu, Macron discuss Iran threat, regional issues at Paris meeting

Israel's Prime Minister urges France to place the IRGC on the EU terrorist entity list

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with France's President Emmanuel Macron Thursday night in Paris, during a three-day official visit.

The two spoke about Iran's nuclear threat and how to deter the Islamic Republic in the Middle East. Netanyahu urged the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union, pushing for more sanctions on Iran.

The European body has imposed severe sanctions on Iran for its crackdown on protesters and continued nuclear activity, but has stopped short of targeting the IRGC.

Macron released a statement after the meeting, condemning Iran's "headlong rush" in its nuclear program, which "would inevitably have consequences."

Macron and Netanyahu also focused on Lebanon and opportunities for expanding peace with Israel's neighbors in the Middle East.

The meeting lasted for about three hours at the Élysée Palace, the French presidential home, in what a diplomatic source told i24NEWS was part of an official dinner that Israel's delegation sees as a kind gesture, and it was well-received by Israel's delegation. The source said the two leaders enjoyed good personal chemistry.

Netanyahu thanked Macron for his condemnation of the deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem on a synagogue last Friday.