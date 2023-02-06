Erodgan thanked Herzog for the condolences and rescue mission provided by Israel and emphasized that the aid would greatly help the forces

Israel's President Isaac Herzog conveyed his condolences on behalf of the people of the Jewish state to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday following a disastrous earthquake that killed over 1,500 people in the country.

Erodgan thanked Herzog for the condolences and rescue mission provided by Israel and emphasized that the aid would greatly help the many forces that must have been working for many hours. Erdogan also stressed that he is grateful for Israel's standing by "its friend Turkey" in these difficult times.

This came after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved aid to Turkey, with a team of 150 military rescuers flying to the country Monday night in what is known as Operation "Olive Branch."

AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey.

"At the request of the Turkish government, I instructed all authorities to prepare immediately to provide medical and rescue assistance. The foreign and defense ministers are already in contact with their counterparts. In the next few hours, we will summarize the delegation's departure as soon as possible," Netanyahu said.

In the conversation, Erdogan told Herzog the latest data regarding the disaster and noted that this was the largest earthquake in the history of the Turkish Republic. Herzog, in response, noted he spoke with Netanyahu as well as Opposition Leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid, and "they concluded that we in Israel are united in our desire to help Turkey as much as necessary."

Erdogan also expressed his "deep condolences" to Herzog and the Israeli people for the attack that happened last week at the Neve Ya'akov synagogue in east Jerusalem.