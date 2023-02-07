Israel's delegation arrives in Turkey for earthquake relief

Operation 'Olive Branch' sent to help Turkey is the Israeli army’s 30th mission in the past 41 years

Israel's search and rescue mission landed at Turkey's Adana airport early Tuesday morning, prepared to help following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that has killed thousands.

Israel's deputy ambassador to Turkey, Nadav Markman stated: "It was difficult to obtain the necessary approvals for the landing of the troops, especially in light of the time frame, and throughout the night we worked vigorously with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the military, and the aviation authorities. I am excited and proud to see the Israeli military planes landing at the airport, leading the rescue forces on their way to provide aid to the affected residents."

IDF Israel's Operation "Olive Branch" arrives in Turkey

Known as Operation "Olive Branch" - the Israeli army’s 30th mission in the past 41 years - a team of roughly 150 Israeli rescuers took off for Turkey Monday night, where the death toll currently stands at nearly 3,000 people.

An Israeli army mission visited Turkey in 1999 after an earthquake as well, but the military's rescue capabilities are much greater nowadays. Colonel Golan Vach, who is leading the mission, said it was "a great privilege to reach out to our neighbors and (Turkish) citizens. We will do our best to save lives and help the Turkish people"

“We are also ready for humanitarian aid," Vach noted, "but the Turkish government has requested search and rescue teams at this stage. We are aware that other earthquakes could happen.”

Speaking before take-off, Vach noted the difficult conditions awaiting them, but said, "We believe that if we coordinate and collaborate with the Turkish government and emergency (services) we can still find lives."