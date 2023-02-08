Sudanese delegation expected in Israel in coming days - report

Sudanese delegation will hold talks in Jerusalem regarding details of upcoming peace agreement between Khartoum and Jerusalem

A Sudanese delegation is expected in Israel in the coming days, as the two countries have announced their willingness to sign an upcoming peace agreement, a report said on Tuesday.

The potential visit will follow that of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Khartoum last week, during which he met his Sudanese counterpart as well as the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and other senior officials of the country.

According to Ynet, the Sudanese delegation will hold talks in Jerusalem regarding the details of the anticipated peace agreement to advance bilateral relations. The delegation will be headed by a Sudanese general or minister.

During his visit to Khartoum, Cohen discussed the draft peace agreement between Israel and Sudan. After his return the minister said the deal should be signed this year after the transfer of power to a civilian government in Khartoum.

Sudan would thus become the fourth country to normalize its relations with the Jewish state under the Abraham Accords, after decades of diplomatic rupture between the two countries. During his discussions in the Sudanese capital, Cohen spoke of Israel's willingness to assist Sudan's development efforts in various areas, including security, food, water resources management, agriculture and medicine.