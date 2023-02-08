Israel's Eli Cohen asks Bulgarian counterpart to support Jerusalem in calling on the EU to declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terror group

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday spoke with his Bulgarian and Romanian counterparts about a “common front” against Iran and deepening political and economic ties between the countries.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov and Cohen agreed in their talks on the need to increase the involvement of Bulgaria in supporting Israel in international forums, particularly on the Iranian issue, according to Israeli Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Bella Stoller. She noted that Bulgaria is a board member of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA).

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi last week accused Iran of making covert changes to one of its uranium enrichment clusters without declaring it, a report which the United States and its allies said shows Iran is inconsistent in meeting nuclear obligations.

A week prior, Israel reportedly carried out a drone strike targeting a defense compound in Iran used for storing ballistic missiles. While it does not confirm such incidents, Jerusalem has long said it does not rule out military action against Iranian targets should diplomacy fail to curb Tehran's nuclear or missile programs.

Cohen and Milkov further expressed a common desire to “upgrade the good relations between the countries in the fields of economy, agriculture, and technology,” Stoller continued. “In the field of tourism, the ministers would like to increase the number of flights and destinations [from Israel] to Bulgaria.”

In his conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Cohen asked that Bucharest support Israel in calling on the European Union to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Click here for an Explainer on Iran’s IRGC.

The ministers also expressed a mutual desire to deepen their governments’ economic and security relations, and welcomed the idea of mutual visits to each other's countries.