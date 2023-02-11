Israeli rescuers in Turkey pull 9-year-old boy from quake rubble

The heroic rescue of a Turkish citizen from the ruins in Kahramanmaras was the Home Front Command teams' 19th such operation

More than 120 hours after a deadly earthquake struck Turkey, Israeli military search and rescue specialists on Friday evening retrieved a 9-year-old child from underneath a collapsed building in the southeast of the country.

According to the Israeli military, the heroic rescue of a Turkish citizen from the ruins in Kahramanmaras was the Home Front Command teams' 19th such operation. The child, Ridvan, was identified by the Israeli army as the sibling of Romisa, a 14-year-old girl who had been recovered earlier in the week by Israeli search and rescue personnel along with their father Mohammed.

Sometime after the earthquake, their mother's lifeless body was discovered. A pediatrician called from the Israeli hospital is now treating Ridvan. The child was confirmed to be alive, but his condition was not immediately clear.

Additionally, Israeli rescuers on Friday morning pulled a 10-year-old boy from a burning structure in the same city. Even while there were a number of noteworthy rescues in the area on Friday, they were getting fewer and farther between.

Although experts claim that those who are stranded could survive for a week or more, the likelihood of locating survivors in subzero temperatures is decreasing. The attention shifted to tearing down potentially dangerously unstable structures as emergency personnel and anxious family members combed through the debris and occasionally discovered survivors.