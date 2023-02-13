Israel delegation to Turkey wraps up mission

Lt. Col. (res.) Felix Lotan described the time in Turkey, and the challenges the Magen David Adom team faced while extracting people from the quake rubble

Israel's Magen David Adom announced on Monday that it has completed its mission assisting in locating, rescuing and treating victims in the disaster area in Turkey following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, and is now making its way back to Israel.

During the eight days in Turkey, the members of the MDA delegation managed to rescue 19 people from the ruins. “We arrived late at night to the disaster area in Kahramanmaras,” director of the emergency department and MDA paramedic Lt. Col. (res.) Felix Lotan recalled, "Moments later I was already called to assist the teams of the Home Front Command.”

MDA Spokesperson Israel's Magen David Adom mission in Turkey

“We were directed to the ruins of a building where a small child was trapped. It was a very complicated rescue, we broke through the basement into an apartment that was above us, where the boy was located,” Lotan continued. “Through the spaces that we created, we managed to rescue the child.”

"And after I checked him, I realized that he was in excellent medical condition. It was very gratifying, but nothing prepared me for the moment when he ran barefoot to his grandfather who was waiting for him outside."

MDA Spokesperson An Israeli Magen David Adom rescuer.

Lotan recalled not sleeping at all for the first few days. He continued: "We were in a specific area and all of our team worked on very few hours of sleep and food - not because there was none, but because there is no time to eat and no time to waste."

He described moving quickly from site to site, deciding whether to perform an amputation on a 27-year-old woman whose leg was trapped under the rubble. He described the ordeal, "After an hour of rescue efforts, we managed to release the leg without amputating it. The woman was in a very narrow and crowded space, it was very difficult to move there, but another hour passed and we managed to extricate her alive."