Erdogan and Cohen will meet in the Turkish capital 'in the coming days'

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is expected to meet with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "in the coming days," Israeli media reported Monday.

Cohen is expected to visit the Turkish capital of Ankara and also meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavusoglu, after Israel sent aid and rescue teams to the earthquake-struck country that claimed over 36,000 lives.