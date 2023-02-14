The combined toll from the earthquake in Syria and Turkey passed 36,000

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday touched down in the Turkish capital of Ankara for a brief sympathy visit to the quake-hit country.

"Israel stands by Turkey at this difficult time and will continue to assist through the activity of our forces and the supply of humanitarian aid," the official said upon arrival.

During his visit, Cohen will meet with the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavusoglu; will also visit a field hospital established by Israel in an area affected by the earthquake. The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command teams rescued 19 people from the rubble in the country's southeast.

Last November, Turkey appointed an ambassador to Israel after a four-year absence, and a month later, Israel's ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, presented her credentials to Erdogan - the latest steps in the full resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries announced in August.

Israel and Turkey have been making steps to improve relations in recent years, despite ongoing Turkish support for Palestinian rights that have threatened ties in the past. The 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, in which a Turkish flotilla attempted to breach Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip, ended in several Turkish activists dead and a crisis in Israeli-Turkish ties.