'We oppose these unilateral steps that only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine a two-state solution'

The foreign ministers from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom wrote in a joint statement on Tuesday that they opposed Israel’s security cabinet approving the legalization of nine outposts in the West Bank and the construction of nearly 10,000 housing settlement units.

"We strongly oppose these unilateral steps that will only serve to exacerbate tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians and undermine efforts to negotiate a two-state solution," the statement said, adding: "We continue to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties. Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace, with equal amount of freedom, security, and prosperity."

The ministers also noted they "continue to closely monitor developments on the ground."

These statements came a day after Israel's security cabinet unanimously decided to legalize nine West Bank settlements that were set up without legal authorization years ago. Additionally, the Civil Administration will convene in the coming days to approve the construction of new housing units in established Jewish communities in the West Bank.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned these steps saying that Washington was "deeply troubled by Israel’s decision."