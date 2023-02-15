Visit 'taking place at a very critical time, days before the anniversary of the invasion, amid reports of impending Russian onslaught'

The scheduled visit to Ukraine of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will take place "in the coming days," Israel's envoy to Kyiv said on Wednesday without citing a date.

Speaking to Israel Hayom, Michael Brodsky stressed the importance of the occasion, saying "this is the first visit of an Israeli minister to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war. It is taking place at a very critical time, mere days before the one-year anniversary of the invasion, amid reports that we may be facing another Russian onslaught."

The diplomat likewise sought to mitigate the perception that Israel's support for Ukraine during its war against Russia continues to fall short of international expectations.

"One cannot ignore that there is certain disappointment that Israel does not supply weapons to Ukraine, yet both sides recognize this is a highly sensitive topic," he said. "We managed to convey the message that we cannot be lumped together with NATO countries and develop expectations of us based on that. We are in a different area with completely different challenges. We need to take advantage of the areas in which we can help and already do help, but we can do even more and are working on this issue."

"We wish to preserve the special relationship we've always had with Ukraine," Brodsky continued, pointing out that the two countries share vital interests, including on the Iranian issue. "We have a great commonality of interests because of the Iranian involvement [on the side of Russia]. There is a lot to talk about and I believe the topic will come up" in Cohen's meetings with Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly put several demands to Israel ahead of Cohen’s visit, including a full-throated denunciation of the Russian invasion, endorsement of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and a $500 million loan.