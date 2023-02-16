Israel's Foreign Minister Cohen arrives in Ukraine, will meet with Zelensky

'In the past year, Israel has stood by the Ukrainian people and by the side of Ukraine,' says Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Ukraine on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the war.

This makes Cohen the most senior Israeli official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly one year ago. Cohen will meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kolba.

During the visit, Cohen is expected to attend a ceremony to formally reopen the Israeli embassy in Kyiv and will visit, among other places, Babyn Yar - where he is expected to lay a wreath in memory of the victims of the massacre - and Bucha, a Kyiv suburb in which Russian forces slaughtered over 450 civilians last year.

Shlomi Amsalem / Israel's Foreign Ministry Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (R) in Ukraine.

A day after making a one-day visit to Turkey, the Israeli Foreign Minister took an all-night train into Kyiv after landing in Poland in the middle of the night. Upon his arrival, Cohen stated: "I arrived today for the first visit of an Israeli minister to Kyiv since the outbreak of hostilities. In the past year, Israel has stood by the Ukrainian people and by the side of Ukraine."

"Today we will raise the Israeli flag at the Israeli embassy in Kyiv, which will return to continuous activity with the aim of strengthening relations between the countries."