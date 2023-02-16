Israel’s Cohen vows solidarity with Ukraine amid rocket sirens

'We stand with our Ukrainian friends in calling for a united response to this mutual threat of Iranian terror'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and vowed “deep solidarity” with Ukraine.

The meeting in Kyiv started with the sound of a rocket siren but the two officials kept on walking along the hall of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and talking. Cohen began his official remarks by saying that his visit shows Israel’s “deep solidarity with Ukraine.”

Shlomi Amsalem, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (R) walks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The minister then shared his emotions from visiting two important sites of mass killings near Kyiv - Bucha and Babyn Yar. Without mentioning Russia that’s accused of murdering civilians in Bucha, Cohen reiterated that “Israel stands firmly against the killing of innocent civilians.”

He also indirectly touched on the question of the annexed regions of Ukraine saying that Israel “remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Matan Wasserman) Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (L) and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Cohen added that Israel will support Ukraine's peace initiative at the UN next week. He listed the amount of humanitarian assistance that the Jewish state has provided in the last 12 months and promised up to $200 million “for Israeli projects in healthcare and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”

Moreover, the minister announced that Israel will assist Ukraine “with developing a smart early warning system.” Cohen also emphasized the mutual Iranian threat that Ukraine and Israel are facing.

“We stand with our Ukrainian friends in calling for a united response to this mutual threat of Iranian terror and we will work together on all levels and on every international platform in order to ensure the safety and security of our region,” he said.

Kuleba in turn noted that Cohen is the first representative of the new Israeli government to visit Ukraine.

“We had a very honest conversation. We conducted the negotiations face to face. Honesty is important for building trust because only with trust can you make difficult decisions,” he said.

Shlomi Amsalem, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (R) with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The minister thanked Cohen for the humanitarian aid that Israel provided for Ukraine, “especially for the volunteers who came from the first day and provided equipment, and psychological support.” He didn’t speak directly about Kyiv's demands of military assistance but noted that Ukraine is waiting for Jerusalem’s response.

“Israel is well aware of our demands that we submitted to the previous and current government. We are now waiting for a decision,” he said.

“Israel knows better than us even, because it has been fighting for decades. A fair peace can exist when you are strong enough to defend it. We have a complete understanding,” he added, regarding Zelensky’s peace initiative that Israel agreed to support at the UN.