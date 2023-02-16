'Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine'

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during his first official visit to Kyiv.

Earlier today, Cohen held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. The two officials discussed Israel's support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and mutual Iranian threats.

"Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Cohen said during a press conference. He added that Jerusalem would support Zelensky's peace plan at the upcoming UN meeting.

This is a developing story.