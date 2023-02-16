English
Israel's FM Eli Cohen meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Pierre Klochendler

i24NEWS Reporter - reporting from Kyiv | @P_Klochendler

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine.
'Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine'

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during his first official visit to Kyiv. 

Earlier today, Cohen held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. The two officials discussed Israel's support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and mutual Iranian threats. 

"Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Cohen said during a press conference. He added that Jerusalem would support Zelensky's peace plan at the upcoming UN meeting. 

This is a developing story. 

