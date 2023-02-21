Analysis: Israel – between Washington's hammer and Moscow's anvil

Will Netanyahu's political skills help him overcome a year of war in which Israelis have no interest?

Between the hammer of its strategic and historic alliance with the United States and the anvil of its desire to maintain a good relationship with Russia, Israel is maneuvering to evade the necessity of expressing a position on the war in Ukraine.

The diplomatic efforts began with stillborn attempts by Israel’s former prime minister Naftali Bennett to play the role of mediator between Kyiv and Moscow. It continued with the agreement to supply Ukraine with defense and humanitarian aid. Finally, it ended with the current Israeli administration under Benjamin Netanyahu considering providing military assistance to the war-torn country – weapons that cannot change the course of the war nor threaten Russian security.

Yair Lapid, now Israel’s Opposition Leader, tried to deviate from the Jewish state’s traditional line of neutrality during his tenure as prime minister by denouncing Russia’s war and emphasizing that Jerusalem was part of the liberal Western axis.

But the arrival of Russia's military in the Middle East in 2015 – through the gateway of the Syrian civil war – forced Israeli governments, particularly under Netanyahu – for the first time in decades to maneuver between the foremost superpower in the world and the czar who seeks to restore the glories of the Soviet Union.

Israel, which has always been a critical member of the U.S. axis, has realized - like many countries in the region - the shift of international balances and the world's transition away from unilateralism. Accordingly, Israeli governments did not ignore the rise of China, despite their submission to Washington's blackmail regarding the strategic dimension of their economic relations with Beijing. They instead insisted on establishing a non-technological, economic relationship with the Asian communist regime.

But the relationship with Russia is different. Giving in to Washington's pressure in the context of China has cost the Israeli economy possibly several tens of billions of dollars. But yielding to U.S. pressure regarding Russia would have meant Israel's loss of freedom of military movement in Syria. Moreover, it would prove to be a direct threat to its national security at the tactical level by exacerbating the situation on the ground in Syria. Additionally, it would be a direct threat at the strategic level by aligning Israel with the camp of hostility to Russia with what the matter means, from a shift in the equipment that the Syrian army is allowed to use whenever Israeli air force attacks in Syria and perhaps completely changing Russia’s policy towards Israel.

This could lead to a joint defense alliance between Moscow and Tehran – Israel’s arch-rival. And this would, in turn, remove the Israeli military option against Iran from the table.

Netanyahu has returned once again to play the role of mediator – or at least to claim that he wants to play the sought-after role – to evade the necessity of taking a position in the war in the hope that it will be resolved, or that the West will awaken from its subservience to Washington, or that U.S. President Joe Biden will get busy in internal crises, or that a change of administration in the White House will transpire.

And, until any of these scenarios happen, Israel prays that its neutrality will not lead them into a confrontation with Washington at a time when Jerusalem is waiting for an unquestionable position from the U.S. in the event that Iran continues its nuclear race.

The Iranian nuclear file tried Washington’s last administration under Donald Trump. Before that, the Obama administration bargained with Israel over the Palestinian issue, which Netanyahu's right-wing partners are trying to hold hostage to save him from his trial over corruption. As a result, Netanyahu finds himself forced to use his acrobatic political skills, which helped him overtake all his opponents for nearly a decade and a half.

