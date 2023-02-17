Barcelona soccer team sends message of support for Israel

Laporte invited the representatives of the Israeli Embassy in Spain to the soccer match against the Manchester United team as part of the European League

Following the end of Barcelona's twin-city partnership with Tel Aviv earlier in February by Mayor Ada Colau, the Spanish soccer team FC Barcelona sent a statement of support for Israel on Thursday.

The president of the Barcelona football club, Joan Laporte, decided to convey a message of support for Israel after Colau cited claims that Israel is guilty of “apartheid,” as well as “flagrant and systematic violation of human rights.” The choice was made less than a year after Barcelona's twinning program with St. Petersburg was stopped in opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a ceremony held before the game, Laporte emphasized the club's long-standing commitment to excellent relations with the State of Israel and the people of Israel. The Israeli diplomats presented Laporta with an Israeli flag and shield in recognition of years of support for Israel, friendship and joint activity, and building a bridge between nations through sports.

The gesture of the Barcelona football team joins a wave of protest in the city of Barcelona, ​​in Catalonia and Spain as a whole against the mayor's decision.