Israel stepping up talks with Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran - report

Israeli officials are reportedly stepping up U.S.-backed talks with Saudi Arabia on developing closer military and intelligence ties in light of their shared regional enemy Iran.

Citing several unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg News reported that Israeli and Saudi officials held exploratory meetings ahead of a recent working group on defense and security in Riyadh between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council. The report stated that further engagement was expected to take place in Prague to coincide with the Munich Security Conference, which began Friday.

“We think that other regions integrating and beginning to sit at the same table with Israel is in the interest of stability and security in the region,” said U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, Dana Stroul.

Recent months have seen official contacts between the Saudi kingdom and the Jewish state multiply, sparking encouragement of the idea that the two countries could form a strategic bond. Senior diplomatic officials have also told i24NEWS that it was only a “matter of time” before the Gulf state normalized relations with Israel.

A healing of the historical rift between Israel – a major U.S. ally – and Saudi Arabia – the largest Middle East economy – would represent a significant realignment of regional politics.

Yet, a full-fledged relationship may depend on an agreement related to Saudi Arabia’s demand for Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood, which looks less likely than ever due to escalating tensions and violence between Israelis and Palestinians.