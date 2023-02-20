In shadow of Biden visit, Israeli parliamentary delegation tours Kyiv

Ukrainian-born Israeli lawmakers met with local officials and Jewish community leaders to discuss the situation in the war-hit country

Two Israeli parliamentarians arrived in Ukraine on Monday as part of a friendship delegation, coinciding with a surprise visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the war-torn country.

A relatively low-key affair, the visit of Ze’ev Elkin and Yuli Edelstein to Ukraine's capital Kyiv came as Biden met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The two Ukrainian-born lawmakers — and members of the Israeli parliament's Israel-Ukraine friendship group — met with Ukrainian officials and Jewish community leaders to discuss Ukraine's ongoing defense against the Russian invasion, whose first anniversary falls later this week.

Accompanied by Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, they visited Bucha, the site of a massacre of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war by the Russian military.

Last week, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Zelensky during his first official visit to Kyiv.

"Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Cohen said during a press conference. He added that Jerusalem would support Zelensky's peace plan at an upcoming United Nations meeting.

During their meeting, Zelensky made it clear to Cohen that Israel and Ukraine share a common enemy: Iran. Such a common understanding was one of the goals of the Israeli mission to Ukraine - to enlist Ukraine to speak out in the international arena on the Iranian issue.

After their meeting, Cohen touted that the "mission was accomplished."