Israel inaugurates first-ever national pavilion at Abu Dhabi Defense Exhibition

'As our defense relations continue to expand, we are proud to present and share innovative technologies and systems developed by Israeli defense industries'

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Monday inaugurated its first-ever national pavilion in Abu Dhabi at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX).

As part of joint efforts to strengthen defense relations with Abraham Accords countries – such as the United Arab Emirates – the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) of Israel’s Defense Ministry is leading a delegation of defense industries from the Jewish state that were participating in the event.

Israel’s pavilion at the event was launched by the head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (ret.) Yair Kulas, along with additional senior Israeli officials.

Israeli Defense Ministry Spokesperson's Office The inauguration of Israel's national pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“The inauguration of the Israeli national pavilion in Abu Dhabi is an important milestone in deepening our highly esteemed defense partnership with the United Arab Emirates,” Kulas said in a statement.

“As our defense relations continue to expand, we are proud to present and share the innovative technologies and systems developed and created by Israeli defense industries and the Israel Defense Ministry, “ he continued. “We plan to hold multiple meetings during the exhibition to discuss new areas of collaboration and are looking forward to bolstering future cooperation with our partners in the UAE.”

Israeli Defense Ministry Spokesperson's Office Israel's national pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Over 30 leading Israeli defense industries presented their technological solutions at IDEX. Some of the technologies included air defense systems, rocket and missile systems, unmanned aerial systems, artificial intelligence, electro-optical systems, cyber solutions, and more.

The Israeli defense industries present at the national pavilion included Controp Precision Technologies, Elbit Systems, Gilat Telecom, Israel Aerospace Industries, Orbit Communication Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Semi Conductor Services, SK Group, Steadicopter, Thermal Beacon, Uvision Air, YTS Systems, and more.