Israel's Eli Cohen slams UN's 'one-sided' statement on West Bank settlements

'Israel will continue to take every measure to protect its citizens'

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday slammed an anti-Israel statement by the UN Security Council against legalizing the West Bank settlements, calling it "one-sided" and "biased."

"The one sided statement of the Security Council, that ignores the Palestinian terrorism, the incitement and the financing of the terrorists and their families by the Palestinian Authority, is a stain on the UN which continues to be biased and one-sided, and indirectly gives a green light to the Palestinian terror organizations," he said on Twitter.

"Israel will continue to take every measure to protect its citizens," the minister added.

Earlier on Monday, the UN Security Council issued a statement, expressing its “dismay” with plans by Israel to retroactively legalize settlements in the West Bank. It warned that such measures “impede peace.” Later on Monday, office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu condemned the statement, saying it was denying "the rights of Jews to live in our historic homeland."

“The UN Security Council has issued a one-sided statement which denies the rights of Jews to live in our historic homeland, fails to mention the Palestinian terror attacks in Jerusalem in which 10 Israeli civilians were murdered, ignores the Palestinian Authority’s grotesque pay-for-slay policy – which subsidizes the murder of Jews – and belittles the evil of antisemitism, which has resulted in the slaughter of millions,” the prime minister's statement said.