'Israel must side with Ukraine against the dangerous combination of Russia and Iran'

Israeli lawmakers Zeev Elkin and Yuli Edelstein met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during their visit to Kyiv on Monday.

The meeting comes days after Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with the Ukrainian leader and reiterated Jerusalem’s support for the country battling the Russian invasion for nearly a year now. According to KAN, Ukraine’s president reiterated Kyiv’s calls for more support from Israel during the Monday meeting with the Israeli delegation.

“I am glad there is finally an embrace from Israel. It includes the visit of the Foreign minister. But I want to see actions. I expect to see the change of Israeli policy, especially as Russia and Iran are getting closer. Israel has to help not just with the warning system, but also with the defense systems against drones,” Zelensky was quoted as saying.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627940837400215552 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Edelstein later confirmed the visit, posting a picture with Zelensky in his Twitter account.

“I met last night with the President of Ukraine Zelensky and I saw with my own eyes what is happening in the region. Iranian involvement is evident. Iranian technology and weapons are in Russian use and provide Iran with combat experience. Let's not let this continue and let's not sit on the fence any longer. Israel must side with Ukraine against the dangerous combination of Russia and Iran,” Edelstein urged.

Both Elkin and Edelstein have Ukrainian roots. They arrived in Kyiv on Monday, almost simultaneously with the surprise visit of the U.S. President Joe Biden. Notably, Elkin was the first Israeli official to meet Zelensky after he was elected in 2019.

Apart from the Ukrainian leader, the two Israeli officials met with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. He said on Twitter on Monday that they discussed defense cooperation between the two countries. Reznikov also thanked Israel for the “support and humanitarian assistance.”