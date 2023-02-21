Israel’s FM Cohen tries to reassure Jewish Diaspora amid judicial reform concerns

'Israel is a prosperous and democratic country and all decisions that will be made will reflect that'

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sent a letter to leaders of Jewish Diaspora on Monday, seeking to allay their concerns about the Israeli government's judicial reform and amendment to the Law of Return.

“As Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, I consider our commitment to the Diaspora to be of the utmost importance,” wrote Cohen.

"During the first weeks of my tenure, I received messages from our brothers and sisters around the world expressing their concerns about fundamental issues that affect not only the State of Israel but also the Jewish people, concerning the law of return, the law of conversion as well as the compromise around the Western Wall,” the minister continued, stressing that the concerns of the Jewish communities were a priority for the government.

"We all share the same core values: Jewish education, the preservation of the history of the people of Israel, and the realization of the vision of our freedom through the values ​​of Zionism. Even in difficult times, when Jewish communities face such serious threats as rising antisemitism, Holocaust denial and growing hostility, they can always count on Israel's unwavering support," Cohen said.

The minister also mentioned his "absolute commitment to strengthening the bond between Israel and the diaspora", and assured that the Jewish state would remain a democratic country.

"No matter where Jews live in the world, the State of Israel is your home. Israel is a prosperous and democratic country and all decisions that will be made will reflect that," Cohen concluded.

Two key measures of the reform were adopted Monday by the Knesset in first reading, despite ongoing protests and calls from Israel’s international partners, including the U.S., to find consensus on the issue.