'True friend of Israel': Netanyahu hails visiting McConnell

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

McConnell arrived in Israel as the head of a Republican delegation that also includes Sens. Katie Britt, Ted Budd, Joni Ernst, Markwayne Mullin, Pete Ricketts and Thom Tillis.

Kobi Gideon/GPO Israeli PM Netanyahu meets with Mitch McConnell-led delegation of US Republicans in Jerusalem.

"It's great to see you, you are a true friend of Israel, I appreciate it very much and I say this from the bottom of my heart," Netanyahu said. "I have known you, Senator McConnell, and many more of you, for many years, and I know that we have no better friends."

Netanyahu rarely hides his affinity for US Republicans, though he often emphasizes the importance of bipartisan support for the Jewish state. McConnell recently broke the record for the longest-serving US Senate leader.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and the US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Neides.

Other senior Republicans that visited Israel this week independently of the delegation include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Jim Risch, the ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sen. Tom Cotton.