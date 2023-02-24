Jordan to host Israeli-Palestinian meeting next week - report

The meeting is part of Jordanian efforts to formulate a period of calm, restore trust between Israeli and Palestinian officials, and end unilateral measures

Jordan is expected to host a political-security meeting between Israel and the Palestinians on Sunday, with the participation of Egyptian and U.S. representatives, Jordanian media reported.

According to the Al Ghad news agency, the meeting is part of Jordan’s increasing efforts to formulate a period of calm, restore trust between Israeli and Palestinian officials, end unilateral measures, and curb the recent wave of violence in the region. It would be the first such official meeting between Israel and the Palestinian side with participating regional countries in years.

The reported summit comes in the shadow of major security tensions and follows a deadly Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Nablus earlier this week, in which 11 terror-affiliated Palestinians were killed, prompting short-lived rocket fire between Gaza and Israel.

Abbas Zaki, a member of the central committee of the Palestinian political party Fatah, told Wafa news agency that “Israel betrayed” the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority when its forces carried out the raid in Nablus. According to him, “a new agreement was to be signed between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, but Israel betrayed us.”

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is carrying out the most severe sanctions against our Palestinian people, the latest of which was the Nablus massacre. This is what drives us to cut off all contact with Israel, stop security coordination, and turn to the International Criminal Court,” he urged.