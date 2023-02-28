Cohen also intends to meet with Jewish community members and visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen landed in Berlin on Tuesday for talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock about preventing Iran from gaining nuclear weapons.

The two ministers conducted a press conference after their discussion. During the conference, Cohen said that Israeli settlements in the West Bank would continue to be built under the current government, as it had under the previous one: "Definitely we will continue to build there as well."

Iran signed a deal in 2015 with the European Union, Germany, and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The agreement limited its nuclear program, in particular limiting uranium enrichment. Under the leadership of the previous president Donald Trump, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Since then, Tehran has progressively violated its terms. The accord has been in stalemate for months despite efforts to restart it. Regarding Iran, Cohen stated: “We can go back to sanctions, or have a credible military option.”

Speaking about the ongoing war in Ukraine, the foreign minister stated that "of course we oppose Russian aggression in Ukraine."

Cohen also intends to meet with Jewish community members and visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. Before the visit, he stated, "We will maintain the significant bilateral, European, and global relationships with Germany."

His trip, his first since the advent of the right-wing religious Israeli coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December, comes amid rising hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian territories as a result of recent violence escalation.

Israeli society is also sharply split on proposed judicial reform legislation from the new administration that would drastically curtail the Supreme Court's authority. Tens of thousands of Israelis have been protesting every weekend in opposition to the bill.