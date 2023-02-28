‘A hand for peace:’ Israel-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group meet for first time

'I see tremendous importance for relations with Turkey, and we have a common interest in strengthening ties at the parliamentary level'

The first official meeting of the Israel-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group was held on Tuesday with the Turkish Ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been thawing since the two countries announced full normalization in August 2022, and have been making steps to improve ties ever since – despite ongoing Turkish support for Palestinian rights.

But after the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this month – leaving over 44,000 people dead in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria – Israel’s Speaker of the Knesset (parliament) Amir Ohana announced the formation of the friendship group between the two countries as a gesture of solidarity.

Tuesday’s gathering was led by Israeli lawmakers Efrat Raiten and Shalom Danino, and was attended by Israel’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador Issac Bachman.

"I welcome this meeting. This is the first step in renewing relations between the two countries and I extend a hand to you for peace,” said Raiten in a statement. “I believe there is great potential in relations between Turkey and Israel."

Danino touted the strengthening of ties between Jerusalem and Ankara: “I see tremendous importance for relations with Turkey, and we have a common interest in strengthening ties at the parliamentary level. This meeting is the first step in strengthening relations between the nations."