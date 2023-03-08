Israel condemns vote by South African parliament to downgrade ties

'The ANC government has created a foreign policy that aims to befriend dictatorships and bash democracies'

South Africa's parliament voted Tuesday to downgrade the status of country's embassy in Israel, a measure expressing criticism of the Jewish state and support for the Palestinians. The vote, which ratified a government resolution dating back four years, earned a stern rebuke from Jerusalem.

The resolution was put forward by the National Freedom Party (NFP), which stated after its passage it was “ecstatic that the draft resolution to downgrade South Africa's embassy in Israel has been passed by Parliament…While many will argue that downgrading our embassy in Israel will impair our ability to act as a neutral mediator in the conflict. The NFP believes neutrality is not an option in the face of oppression and human rights violations.”

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that “The symbolic resolution taken yesterday by the South African parliament calling for the downgrading of relations between South Africa and Israel is shameful and disgraceful."

Last month, South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party supported the expulsion of an Israeli diplomat from the African Union summit in Ethiopia, branding Israel an "apartheid state."

Condemning the measure, the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) stated that “the ANC government has created a foreign policy that aims to befriend dictatorships and bash democracies. It obsesses over Israel, which is the size of our Kruger National Park, and at the same hosts navy war drills with Russia, responsible for horrific war crimes and the deaths of thousands of innocent Ukrainian civilians over the past year.”