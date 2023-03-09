Netanyahu to discuss economic ties, gas supplies with Italy’s Meloni

The meeting between the two leaders will only last 45 minutes

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to the Italian capital of Rome on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by his wife Sara, to meet with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting between the two leaders will only last 45 minutes. They will have a working lunch and then give a joint statement.

Netanyahu said in an interview with Italy’s la Repubblica newspaper published on Thursday that Israel wants to boost economic ties with Rome.

“I would like to see more economic cooperation (between Israel and Italy)... I believe a closer relationship with your companies will be positive for both sides," he said.

The prime minister also mentioned the possibility of supplying Italy with natural gas, saying that “we have a lot of it and I would like to discuss how to get it to Italy to support your economic growth."

Due to the ongoing protests in Israel against the government's judicial reform, the prime minister and his wife may have to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport via helicopter to get on their flight to Rome. On Thursday evening, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet the leaders of the Roman Jewish community and on Friday, he will meet with local businessmen.

Members of the Jewish community in Rome have previously said they will demonstrate to express their opposition to the reform of the judicial system during Netanyahu’s visit. The prime minister and his wife will return to Israel on Sunday morning.