Pentagon chief meets with Netanyahu, discusses Iranian threat

'Secretary Austin reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon'

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport as mass protests against the judicial reform in Israel prevented them from leaving the airport area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633804883378728960 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Iran nuclear threat was at the top of the Israeli agenda, as Prime Minister said upon meeting the Pentagon chief.

"I am happy to welcome Secretary Austin back to Israel. We have a common agenda: preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, thwarting Iranian aggression, maintaining security and prosperity in the region, and expanding the circle of peace. This is an important agenda, and I look forward to a conversation with you," Netanyahu told Austin.

The U.S. Defense Department issued a statement saying that the meeting was aimed at reaffirming the "strategic partnership between the United States and Israel" and discussing the "recent escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians."

"The two leaders discussed the threats posed by Iran in the region and agreed to increase cooperation to confront Iranian aggression. Secretary Austin reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," the statement said.

Austin also highlighted the "lethal consequences of Russia's expanding military cooperation with Iran in Ukraine" and the negative implications it could have for the Middle East.

The U.S. official also offered condolences to Netanyahu for the recent victims of terrorism "and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's right to defend itself against such attacks." He also called for a "halt in unilateral actions that undermine the enduring goal of two states."

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO Israeli officials meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The meeting was also attended by Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman and the Prime Minister's military secretary Major General Avi Gil.

Netanyahu had to fly from Jerusalem by helicopter, along with his wife Sara, to avoid being stuck in traffic as the roads leading to the airport were blocked by demonstrators. Following the meeting with Austin, Netanyahu flew to Rome, where he will meet with his Italian counterpart Giorgina Meloni.