Saudi conditions normalization with Israel on US okay for civilian nuke program - report

The WSJ report follows a similar revelation in an i24NEWS exclusive

Saudi Arabia conditions a full normalization of ties Israel on a permission from the US to pursue a civilian nuclear program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report comes months after an i24NEWS exclusive regarding the Saudi preconditions for normalizing relations with the Jewish state, that included an agreement that will allow the Saudis to exploit their extensive uranium reserves for a restricted civil nuclear program.

The other two demands put by Riyadh to Washington were an affirmation of the U.S.-Saudi alliance, a commitment to follow through on weapon supplies as though Saudi Arabia were a NATO-like country.

Following the historic Abraham Accords that normalized the ties between Israel and several Arab states, striking a normalization deal between Jerusalem and Riyadh became a top priority for all three sides amid a looming confrontation with Iran over its nuclear program and military aid to Russia during the Ukraine war.

According to the WSJ, Saudi demands for security guarantees and nuclear represent "daunting obstacles to a deal, as some Washington lawmakers will likely oppose those measures."