i24NEWS has learned they discussed matters relating to the opening of the skies and also the heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians

Less than a month after the historic announcement by the Sultanate of Oman that it was opening its air space to Israeli aircrafts, i24NEWS has learned that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a rare phone call with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

Sources told i24NEWS the two discussed matters relating to the opening of the skies and also addressed the heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Following the decision in February, Cohen hailed the opening of the skies as a "historic decision" and publicly thanked the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for his involvement in the move. The announcement came after months of talks between Israel's Foreign Ministry and Omani authorities.

Back in November 2022, i24NEWS reported that a senior Israeli official met with Albusaidi to advance ties and boost regional cooperation. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the MEDRC forum in Oman, which was attended by Israel’s Foreign Ministry deputy director-general and head of the Middle East & peace process division.

In the conversation, the Omani foreign minister said the sultanate seeks to differentiate itself from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, therefore any future advancement in ties would require a separate and direct link between Muscat and Jerusalem with an emphasis on the fruits of economic peace and in line with the guidelines from Saudi Arabia.

Separately, in December, Oman’s lower house of parliament voted to expand its Israel boycott law. The Sultanate's Shura Council—equivalent to a parliament—discussed broadening the scope of its boycott law against the Jewish state.

Council Vice-President Yaaqoub Al-Harethi said the amendment, proposed by several Council members, seeks to "expand the criminalization and boycott of this entity" and prohibit all contact with Israelis by any means, in person or virtually. The proposal was referred to the Council's legislative committee, but hasn't advanced since.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a rare visit to Oman in 2018 in which he met with the late Sultan Qaboos, with the two discussing peace initiatives in the Middle East. It was the first meeting between leaders of the two countries since 1996.

Oman and Israel have no official diplomatic relations, though the country has been named as a potential state to join the Abraham Accords with Israel, following the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The Israeli Foreign Ministry refused to confirm or deny this information.