The German leader urged his Israeli counterpart to strongly consider the proposed compromise laid out by Israeli President Isaac Herzog

At a joint press conference on Thursday following their meeting in Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed concern over Benjamin Netanyahu's government’s judicial overhaul legislation.

The German leader urged his Israeli counterpart to strongly consider the proposed compromise laid out by Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday evening.

“Independence of the judiciary is a prime asset,” Scholz said at the press conference.

"As a partner sharing democratic values and as a close friend of Israel, we are following this debate very closely and, I will not hide this, with great concern," Scholz added.

In response to the German Chancellor, Netanyahu responded, “I want to assure you, Israel is a liberal democracy, and will remain a liberal democracy.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636366518266081280 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The governing coalition leader went on to explain to Scholz that many in Israel feel the courts have too much power, and that the reforms would make Israel's judiciary similar to Germany's.

Scholz also expressed concern over the rising tensions and violence in the West Bank, pointing out actions by Israeli settlers are dangerous and incidents should be handled by the army, “not with unbridled vigilante justice.”

The two leaders also spoke at length on the importance of ensuring Iran is not allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, with the Israeli prime minister remaking that, “Israel will do what Israel needs to do,” against Iran.

On the Iranian issue, Scholz says that Germany is hoping to work towards diplomacy before any possible military action.