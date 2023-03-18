Israeli foreign minister to meet with counterparts in Britain, Poland

In Poland, Israel's top diplomat will sign agreement on the resumption of Israeli youth delegations to the country

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will embark Monday on a diplomatic tour that will include visits to Britain and Poland.

He will meet with his British counterpart James Cleverly in London where, it is understood, the diplomats will sign a roadmap agreement on deepening the ties in the fields of technology and healthcare.

The threat posed by the Islamic regime in Iran will also feature on the agenda. Israel regards a nuclear Iran as an existential threat.

In Warsaw, Cohen will meet with Polish top diplomat Zbigniew Rao to sign an agreement on the resumption of Israeli youth delegations to Poland after a year-long hiatus due to ideological disagreements.

Amid controversy over Holocaust memory in Poland, Israel cancelled organized youth trips to the country last year over attempts to manipulate educational content presented to Israeli delegations. Then-foreign minister Yair Lapid stated that "the Poles wanted to mess with the content of the trips and what can or can’t be said to Israeli children visiting."

Yet Poland submitted a proposal to resume the memorial tours in the country for Israeli high school students, accepted by Jerusalem.