Israel steps up security ahead of expected Ramadan unrest

Israeli police said Sunday they were stepping up the security measures in preparation of the Palestinian riots widely expected to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which falls later this week.

Israeli officials cited the growing volume of incitement by Palestinian terrorist groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad as contributing to the likelihood of unrest in coming weeks.

The West Bank has seen a surge in Palestinian violence in recent months, in turn triggering near-daily Israeli military raids.

In previous years, Ramadan has typically seen clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians, particularly around the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem's Old City, a site revered by Muslims as the al-Aqsa Mosque. Ramadan coincides this year with Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter.

Meanwhile, Palestinians protested in Hebron and Gaza against talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials in Egypt aimed at calming a surge of violence in the West Bank.

"There is a national refusal to hold the Sharm El-Sheikh summit and there is a condemnation for participation of the Palestinian Authority in this meeting with the Zionist occupation," said a spokesperson of Hamas, a terrorist group committed to the destruction of Israel.

"This meeting encourage the occupation to increase its aggression against the Palestinians people and continue their crimes. It seems that the Palestinian authority insists to tweet different from the national tune. What is needed indeed is international and regional summits to support our Palestinian people against this racist, fascist and Zionist government."

Earlier Sunday a Palestinian terrorist shot and seriously wounded an Israeli man in the Huwara town in the West Bank. Hamas praised the attack.