Netanyahu, Biden hold phone discussion on Iran, judicial reform

Netanyahu thanks Biden for unwavering commitment to Israel's security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, understood to be the first direct communication between the two leaders since Netanyahu came to power late last year.

Netanyahu apprised Biden of the latest developments concerning the terrorist attack that took place today in the West Bank town of Huwara earlier in the day, in which an Israeli citizen was shot and seriously wounded by a Palestinian terrorist. The attack took place in full view of the Israeli man's wife, sending her into a panic attack.

The Israeli leader affirmed that the Jewish state will continue to act everywhere against the perpetrators and architects of terrorism.

The conversation focused on the Iranian nuclear threat and expanding the circle of peace.

Regarding legal reform, Netanyahu told the Democrat leader that Israel was and will be a strong and vibrant democracy. Finally, he thanked US leader for his unwavering commitment to Israel's security.