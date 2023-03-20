Jordan Foreign Ministry slams Smotrich over 'Greater Israel' map

'The Israeli government must express a clear position towards this extreme conduct and against these inciting statements'

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his last night’s appearance in Paris where a map of "Greater Israel" was presented that included the West Bank and the Kingdom of Jordan within Israel's borders.

During his trip Smotrich also claimed that "there is no such thing as Palestinian people." The spokesperson of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “incitement” and a violation of the peace agreement between Israel and Jordan.

"We also condemn the racist, inciting and extreme statements of the extreme Israeli minister against the Palestinian people and their right to exist. These are dangerous statements. The Israeli government must express a clear position towards this extreme conduct and against these inciting statements,” the ministry’s statement said.

Smotrich, who is a leader of the far right Religious Zionism party, paid a private visit to Paris to honor Zionist activist and former Likud chairman Jacques Kupfer. In an interview with i24NEWS on Sunday he said there was “no question about considering the creation of a terrorist Palestinian state.”

Smotrich has earlier been widely criticized for his controversial comments about the Palestinian village of Huwara needing to be “wiped off the map” following a terrorist attack that killed two Israelis. Smotrich told i24NEWS that he “perhaps did not choose the right words” but reiterated that “the State of Israel must fight more resolutely against terrorism."